Kipling Collegiate is getting a new name – what's your suggestion?

Submit your choice for Kipling Collegiate Institute’s new name.
In June, Toronto District School Board trustees approved the start of a process during the 2017-18 school year to rename Kipling Collegiate Institute.
The school’s new name will take effect next September.
School board officials invite students, staff, parents and guardians and community residents to submit suggestions for the new school name that meet one of the following criteria:
• The name of the street on which the school faces
• The historical or current name of the district or local community
• The name of a renowned Canadian of historical significance to the Toronto community, or whose contribution to Canadian society or to the world is recognized and valued across Canada
• The name of an internationally renowned person whose contribution to humanity is widely recognized within the Toronto community or across Canada
Visit http://bit.ly/2iuGLBF to submit name suggestions.
Submit your choice for Kipling Collegiate Institute’s new name.
In June, Toronto District School Board trustees approved the start of a process during the 2017-18 school year to rename Kipling Collegiate Institute.
The school’s new name will take effect next September.
School board officials invite students, staff, parents and guardians and community residents to submit suggestions for the new school name that meet one of the following criteria:
• The name of the street on which the school faces
• The historical or current name of the district or local community
• The name of a renowned Canadian of historical significance to the Toronto community, or whose contribution to Canadian society or to the world is recognized and valued across Canada
• The name of an internationally renowned person whose contribution to humanity is widely recognized within the Toronto community or across Canada
Visit http://bit.ly/2iuGLBF to submit name suggestions.
Submit your choice for Kipling Collegiate Institute’s new name.
In June, Toronto District School Board trustees approved the start of a process during the 2017-18 school year to rename Kipling Collegiate Institute.
The school’s new name will take effect next September.
School board officials invite students, staff, parents and guardians and community residents to submit suggestions for the new school name that meet one of the following criteria:
• The name of the street on which the school faces
• The historical or current name of the district or local community
• The name of a renowned Canadian of historical significance to the Toronto community, or whose contribution to Canadian society or to the world is recognized and valued across Canada
• The name of an internationally renowned person whose contribution to humanity is widely recognized within the Toronto community or across Canada
Visit http://bit.ly/2iuGLBF to submit name suggestions.