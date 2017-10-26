City of Toronto staff visited Scarborough's East Side Motel last year

The City of Toronto’s municipal licensing and standards division sent investigators to Scarborough’s East Side Motel last August, and later charged its owner with not keeping up the building’s exterior.

But it isn’t true MLS declared part of the building “uninhabitable,” as was stated in a Metroland Media Toronto story earlier this month, says Mark Sraga, the city’s investigation services director.

Tenants who a reporter spoke to at the Kingston Road motel, which the city intends to expropriate and demolish, said suites in one section are no longer rented because of extensive roof damage there.

Sraga said MLS, which enforces property standards, visited and photographed the motel exterior after receiving a complaint last August.

The property’s owner, Kahlon Family Holdings Ltd., was later charged with failing to comply with an order to fix five property standards deficiencies, he said.

Sraga said these included broken windows, plus failure to maintain in states of good repair the motel grounds, exterior steps, exterior light fixtures and exterior finishes of the building and roof.

Sraga said the owners’ next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 15, when the Kahlon family can argue before a justice of the peace why there shouldn’t be a trial. Sraga said MLS won’t drop the charge even if the building is sold.

Visitors at the East Side this month were shown holes in suite ceilings and in walls of vacant suites, but no one, Sraga said, has called his office to complain about interior conditions.

“If it’s where they live, we don’t have the rights of entry,” he said last week, acknowledging tenants may fear inviting investigators would lead to loss of their homes.

Despite inquiries, the Kahlon family hasn’t responded to Metroland Media’s stories about the motel. On Tuesday, Patrick Di Monte, their lawyer, said the family won’t comment on the motel or expropriation “until we see some path to a resolution” with the city.