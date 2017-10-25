Waterfront Toronto, Sidewalk Labs developing eastern waterfront

Waterfront Toronto will be working closely with Google’s sister company to develop Toronto’s eastern waterfront, starting with a new high-tech, mixed-use community in the port lands.

The new partnership, known as Sidewalk Toronto, will have a significant hand in the development of the 800-acre eastern waterfront.

Quayside, the 12-acre site near Queen’s Quay and Parliament Street, is the first project. It will include 20 per cent low-income housing along with retail, employment and cultural uses.

In March 2017, Sidewalk Labs responded to a request for proposals issued by Waterfront Toronto. The tripartite waterfront development agency chose Google's sister company, following a rigorous procurement process that involved local and international firms.

“There is no better city in the world as a partner for Sidewalk Labs. We need to harness the talent and ambition of urban technology to help serve the people of Toronto and keep our city affordable, livable and vibrant,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a release.

“Sidewalk Toronto will help us test new ideas and new solutions to everything from transportation to affordable housing, benefitting our residents and drawing more talent, investment and jobs to our city.”

Eric Schmidt, Alphabet Inc.’s executive chair, agreed. Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google, which also intends to move its Canadian headquarters to the eastern waterfront.

“On Toronto’s eastern waterfront, we are making a bold bet that innovative technology and forward-thinking urban design can make fundamental improvements in city life,” he said.

“Toronto is the ideal place for Alphabet and Sidewalk Labs to do something impactful that we hope will foster new ideas that can be applied by cities around the world.”

The next year will be devoted to community and stakeholder consultations as well as long-range planning, notably improving infrastructure and transit, coming up with affordable housing and flexible retail use models, and establishing data protection and privacy policies. This first phase will launch with a community town hall on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Jane Mallet Theatre, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, 27 Front St. E. Visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sidewalk-toronto-community-town-hall-tickets-39231506492 to register.