Toronto committee votes to keep RH Armstrong Pool open this winter

The SH Armstrong Pool at the Duke of Connaught Public School might have closed down for good, after a tied budget vote cut its funding for city programming in the spring.

But after a successful push for one-time funding by local Toronto-Danforth Coun. Paula Fletcher this summer, the Leslieville pool is going strong and under the watchful eye of a citizen/staff working group.

And on Oct. 23, Toronto's Community Development and Recreation Committee voted to extend that funding, so the pool can stay open through the winter.

That funding — about $43,000 — will let programs operate until March, when staff will recommend reinstating the full budget for the pool as a part of the 2018 city budget process.

For Sara Ehrhardt, who co-chairs the working group, that funding would be not only a huge relief — but will let the community continue to promote programs that have seen a dramatic increase in uptake from participants over the summer.

“We're becoming more and more visible in the community,” said Ehrhardt at the meeting. “Success begets success. There's hundreds of people in the pool now having a positive experience and many will want to go back for the winter.”

Until the funding is in place, however, the working group's hands are tied regarding advertising programs over the winter months. The uncertainty has made it impossible to advertise in the city's Fun Guide. Once it's in place, then members of the public can register.

Ehrhardt is looking forward to doing more outreach, meanwhile, with young families and youth.

“With some of the parents, getting to know how to register is a barrier,” she said. “Then with the youth, they sometimes forget the Duke of Connaught if they're not at that school. We have women and girls-only club, and we want to make sure that young women and women from racialized communities have an opportunity to do that.”

One thing that may draw people to the pool this winter is the temperature. The working group managed to get the temperature in the pool raised from the somewhat chilly level of 78 degrees to a toasty 82 degrees.