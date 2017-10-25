Etobicoke students use cellphones to create stop-motion videos

For most seventh graders, the idea of teacher-endorsed cellphone use in the classroom is unfathomable – not so for Michael Novalski’s students at Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School.

In fact, the Etobicoke teacher encouraged his young charges to make use of their mobile devices as much as possible recently for a special class project that culminated in a mini film festival earlier this month.

“Cellphones are normally extremely taboo in the classroom for obvious reasons, but this was one of the opportunities to showcase how they can sometimes be beneficial,” Novalski said of the class project, which saw each of his 25 Grade 7 students write, film, produce and edit a one-minute, stop-motion film on their cellphones.

“This project, I think, really shows how much potential youth have, especially when they’re given the tools and the opportunity to expand on certain things. It was new territory for them, but the final results showed that the use of familiar technology in the classroom not only assisted student learning, it also helped develop students’ self confidence.”

— Michael Novalski, Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School

While each student’s final film was unique — from 12-year-old Paul Inacio’s Lego-character driven tale about three friends defeating a monster in Atlantic Rim, to Sebastien Nazmi’s fable about a rebellious styrofoam fruit that gets lost in Lone Apple, to Jeena Tomlinson’s hand-drawn tale about a special friendship in Ayana’s Friend: An Animated Story — Novalski said each film explored the theme of lost and found.

“What we did was look at some stories that deal with characters who go through a transformation,” he said.

“They go from being lost via feeling unwelcome in their social or school situation, to going through some sort of transformation, to sort of resolving their lost feelings and then coming to acquire this new sense of identity and acceptance.”

Aspiring artist Claudia Hernandez, 11, based her film Transformed on her personal experiences.

“It’s a story that kind of happened to me. When I was younger, I was always sad, but now that I’m older, it’s not so bad any more, because I just go more freely now,” she said, noting that she based her main character, Debby Rona, on herself.

“In my movie, Debby just stops worrying about what other people think, feels better, and makes new and better friends.”