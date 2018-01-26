7cake® is an innovator in the bakery industry

7cake® developed a non-traditional vertical e-commerce platform for customers to order high-end cakes online. Their online system offers a one-stop shopping experience for customers, making it convenient for them to order.

All the cakes are hand-crafted in a central commercial kitchen, then cold-chain delivered by one-on-one service, on time. Attention to details and quality control is 7cake®’s utmost priority in each step of the production line.

7cake® is always dedicated to creating the finest and freshest cakes for customers. All the cakes are made using the finest ingredients, with unique designs to provide the best cake experience. Their artisanal spirit makes their products highly anticipated by customers every time.

The local business takes pride in enhancing customers’ most treasured moments.

7cake® has prepared three gorgeous cakes for the community in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

The first cake is their signature pink heart-shaped cake. Its unique diamond-cut design leaves customers wowed. The combination of fresh peaches and Earl Grey tea has a luxurious taste that customers have never experienced before. Only the finest hand-picked peaches are used to ensure the best taste.

Vienna, a red heart-shaped cake from the Love Series, is the second specialty cake. It has a raspberry and lychee filling and, with just one bite, it will light up customers’ days. The lychees are sweet and well-complimented with a hint of sour from the local farm fresh raspberries. A bite full of heaven and an unforgettable fruity explosion experience.

Éire is a Baileys wine-infused rose millie crêpe cake. The cake is very flavourful, but all flavours compliment each other so well that customers will find a magic balance when taking the first bite. Baileys wine has a subtlety to it, but it is as eccentric as your first kiss.