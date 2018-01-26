Alf’s Antiques and Handcrafted Furniture Q&A

What’s the most unique product in your shop?

We pioneered the harvest table trend, which are durable enough for daily use and make stunning centrepieces in modern kitchens and open concept layouts. Alf handcrafts harvest tables from reclaimed pine for a casual look, or deeper-toned woods like hemlock for a more refined look.

Where do you source your products?

Our antiques come from around the world and reclaimed wood comes from vintage buildings.

What’s your business philosophy?

Our philosophy has been to introduce the beauty and craftsmanship of antiques to a much younger audience, and teach a new generation that original pieces are an investment that will last a lifetime.

What’s the secret to your success?

I am a good listener and am very much in tune with what people want and work with them to find it. I use my keen eye to bring in unique pieces that have a double purpose, to accent to your home and also have great storage, the homeowners are looking for.

Address:

29 Bermondsey Road, East York, M4B 1Z7

Phone:

416-690-5505

Website:

www.alfsantiques.com

