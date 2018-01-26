Alf’s Antiques and Handcrafted Furniture Q&A

Since 1989, Alf’s Antiques and Handcrafted Furniture has been known in Toronto for its beautiful furniture. Husband and wife Alfred and Michelle have had nine stores in the city since opening Alf’s Antiques. The store’s selection of antiques, i.e. French armoires, Chinese Chippendale chairs, and oak Charles V dining chairs from England, and Ontario handcrafted furniture, provides an eclectic approach to any home decor.
Beyond antiques, Michelle designs furniture, and will customize her designs to accommodate your home, space and decor. Alf’s specialty is handmade harvest tables made from reclaimed wood, which he has been making for nearly three decades.
Brands/products you carry:
Our 5000 sq. ft. showroom has antiques and handcrafted furniture made from all wood types. We have dining tables, chairs, cabinets, upright secretaries, coffee tables, oil paintings and anything to complete the decor of your home.
How/when did you start your business?
We opened in 1989.
People are surprised to know:
I’ve sold tables to buyers in Italy, Manhattan and Muskoka. I’ve designed tables for Rachel McAdams, the Flatiron Building and even the Gardiner’s Cottage in Kew Gardens.
What’s the most unique product in your shop?
We pioneered the harvest table trend, which are durable enough for daily use and make stunning centrepieces in modern kitchens and open concept layouts. Alf handcrafts harvest tables from reclaimed pine for a casual look, or deeper-toned woods like hemlock for a more refined look.
Where do you source your products?
Our antiques come from around the world and reclaimed wood comes from vintage buildings.
What’s your business philosophy?
Our philosophy has been to introduce the beauty and craftsmanship of antiques to a much younger audience, and teach a new generation that original pieces are an investment that will last a lifetime.
What’s the secret to your success?
I am a good listener and am very much in tune with what people want and work with them to find it. I use my keen eye to bring in unique pieces that have a double purpose, to accent to your home and also have great storage, the homeowners are looking for.
Address:
29 Bermondsey Road, East York, M4B 1Z7
Phone:
416-690-5505
Website:
www.alfsantiques.com
