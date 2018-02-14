Canada's first Jewish values hospice to open in Toronto

North York will be home to the country’s first culturally Jewish residential hospice, it was announced Monday, Feb. 12.

Neshama Hospice, a new 10-bed residential hospice and palliative care centre, will receive up to $2 million from the provincial government to help build the new facility in the Bathurst Street corridor.

An exact location has not been chosen, but it will be in North York, Dr. Sandy Buchman, a palliative care physician and Neshama Hospice medical lead, said during the official hospice launch inside the Lipa Green Centre on the Sherman Campus on Bathurst Street, north of Sheppard Avenue.

Neshama Hospice — Neshama means “soul” in Hebrew — will provide nursing, personal support, and other services to palliative patients and their families, including bereavement counselling.

Though the hospice will be geared toward Jewish values, it will be open to persons of all faiths and backgrounds, Buchman said, adding care isn’t just for the elderly.

Based on an average stay of 18 days, Neshama Hospice is expected to see 200 end-of-life patients annually.

Fundraising began one year ago and has raised $10 million of the $18-million campaign, Buchman said, adding a building timeline is not in place.

Funds raised will cover land, construction, furnishings, and will provide an endowment for ongoing maintenance of the facility.

“No such entity exists across Canada,” he said, noting the goal is to become the national leader in patient and family-centred hospice care across the province. “Members of the Jewish community are helping people of all backgrounds.”

Willowdale MPP David Zimmer said seniors are the fastest growing age group in the province, and cultural needs should be recognized at the end of life.