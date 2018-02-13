East York councillor organizes safety audit at Stan Wadlow Park

East York residents are invited to participate in a community safety audit of Stan Wadlow Park, which is south of O’Connor Drive and east of Woodbine Avenue.

Those interested in taking part should meet at the local park’s clubhouse at from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. All are welcome.

Ward 31 Coun. Janet Davis is hosting the audit, which will include a park walk-through with city staff, corporate security and members of the Toronto Police Service. The goal is to identify any areas where changes could be made to improve safety.

Back in the fall, Davis committed to organizing a community safety audit at Stan Wadlow Park following the Oct. 8 stabbing death of 15-year-old Scarborough boy Isaiah Witt.