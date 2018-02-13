Toronto hosts meeting on Leslieville development proposal

The city is hosting a public meeting on a proposed mixed-use development for 1249 Queen St. E., just east of Leslie Street.

The community consultation, which will give those in attendance an opportunity to get more information about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback, will take place Thursday, Feb. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the S.H. Armstrong Community Centre, 56 Woodfield Rd.

All are welcome.

An application has been submitted to build a six-storey building with one retail store, 29 residential units, and 21 parking spaces.