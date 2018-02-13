South Riverdale centre hosts annual drug users' memorial

The South Riverdale Community Health Centre is hosting its annual Drug Users Memorial Event on Friday, Feb. 16.

The community memorial and healing circle will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre, 955 Queen St. E., just east of Carlaw Avenue.

All are welcome to come and remember family and friends who have passed away.

The life of Raffi Balian, one of the founding members and the co-ordinator of the centre’s award-winning COUNTERfit harm reduction program, will also remembered at the gathering. Balian died a year ago from an accidental overdose while attending a conference in Vancouver, B.C. From 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., the memorial will move outdoors the centre to the nearby monument for drug users. All are welcome to come and enjoy some of Balian’s favourite foods and share memories.