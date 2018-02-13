Learn more about the future of Toronto's port lands at upcoming meeting

Waterfront Toronto is hosting a community consultation on the seven-year effort to flood protect the port lands and re-naturalize the mouth of the Don River.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. with brief presentations by Ward 30 Coun. Paula Fletcher, Waterfront Toronto, and Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates starting at 7 p.m.

Project team members from the City of Toronto and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority will also be on hand to answer questions.

Those in attendance are welcome to provide feedback on the design of Promontory Park and the River Valley as well as how these reclaimed spaces can bring new activities and experiences to the city.