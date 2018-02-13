East Toronto residents invited to anti-racism town hall

A discussion on how east Toronto communities can stand against hate, intolerance and discrimination will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Beach Hill area.

Co-hosted by MPP Arthur Potts and MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, the Anti-Discrimination and Anti-Racism Town Hall will be held at Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2029 Gerrard St. E., just east of Woodbine Avenue, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Some of the topics of discussion will include Ontario’s overhaul of policing practices and a House of Commons study on ways the government can address systemic racism and discrimination.

MPP Michael Coteau, the provincial minister responsible for anti-racism, along with MP Iqra Khalid, who in 2016 introduced a motion calling on the government to condemn Islamophobia, are both expected to attend.