Annual soup-tasting competition returns to Upper Beach

One local eatery will earn bragging rights and the coveted silver ladle for a year at the upcoming Ladle It Up! soup-tasting competition.

The fifth annual event is set for Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St. at Swanwick Avenue.

This year’s participants include: AMS Pizza and Wins, Beach Hill Smoke House, Murphy’s Law Pub and Kitchen, East of York Gourmet Food and the Gull and Firkin.

All proceeds from the event will be directed to Community Centre 55, an award-winning City of Toronto agency, for its year-round programs.