East Toronto school hosts workshop on mental wellness for children

The public is invited to a workshop on healthy strategies for responding to challenging emotions in children on Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Little India area.

Part of the Roden/Equinox Mental Health Workshop Series, the seminar will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library of Roden Public School/Equinox Holistic Alternative School, 151 Hiawatha Rd., north of Gerrard Street East and west of Coxwell Avenue.

The workshop, which will feature guest speaker Christie Hoyos of the Sick Kids Centre for Community Mental Health, aims to help parents/caregivers clarify what emotional health looks like in children and provide them with ideas about how to respond to challenging emotions.

Childcare is available for children ages three and up.