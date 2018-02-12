Second Harvest hopes to raise 300K through Hero fundraiser in Toronto

North York food rescue organization Second Harvest will take over the Greater Toronto Area with hundreds of green-clad volunteers on Thursday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 22 to kickoff its annual Hero fundraiser, with the goal of raising $300,000 while bringing awareness to the issue of hunger and food waste in the city.

Volunteers will collect cash donations from commuters in TTC subway stations and PATH locations across the city, and with each $5 donation, 10 nutritious meals are provided to those in need.

To help bring awareness to the cause, the Toronto sign at city hall will be illuminated in green on Feb. 15, followed by the CN Tower on Feb. 22. Budding 10-year-old chef Liam Lewis, creator of The Little Locavore food blog, will create a recipe showcasing ways to use items typically rescued by Second Harvest.

“Over 100 companies, schools and community groups join the ranks of our heroic supporters who help us support over 250 social service agencies across the GTA,” Debra Lawson, executive director of Second Harvest, said in a release. “Reaching this year’s campaign goal would mean providing 600,000 healthy meals to hungry children, adults and seniors who need our help.”