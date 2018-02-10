Five to 10 centimetres of snow on way for Toronto: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, which is expected to see about five to 10 centimetres of snow Saturday, Feb. 10.

According to the statement, snow should become more widespread later in the morning or early afternoon and persist until early evening. General snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are anticipated, with the highest amounts most likely over the Niagara region.

There will be a lull in the precipitation for much of the night before yet another disturbance moves into the area early Sunday morning. Several additional centimetres of snow are possible during the day Sunday, along with freezing rain and ice pellets.

Conditions should improve Sunday evening with mainly fair weather to start the upcoming work week.