ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Ty the cat and Lisa and Watson the birds need homes

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Ty an 11-year-old male cat and Lisa and Watson, one-year-old Budgerigar birds.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
The snuggliest snuggle bug, the cuddliest cuddle ball, the softest little softie, and the gentlest little gentleman, Ty is the ultimate lap, couch, and cuddle cat. He’s every warm sleep in you’ve ever had, rolled into one beautiful purr machine.
Had a long day? This sweetheart will make you forget about it. Need to vent? Ty is all ears. Need an excuse to stay at home on Friday night? He’s already breaking out the wine and pizza. You choose the movie.
We could go on. But why not let our awesome volunteers, who visit him every day, speak for him instead?
“What a complete sweetheart. All Ty wants is to cuddle. Very affectionate and curious.” -- Ryan
“Amazing! Wow! I love this guy. Total gentle giant. Absolute lap cat. Didn’t want me to leave. And neither did I!” -- Lisa
“Adorable, talkative little guy. Loves pets and brushing. Loves playing with the wand toy. Purred the whole time. Ty is super friendly. Such a sweet fellow. Loved being brushed and getting the neck scratches.” -- Monica
There you have it. The critics are raving. Ty is pretty much a four-legged angel with fur. He’s just looking for a laid-back home where he’ll get all the attention he deserves.
If you’re looking for the very embodiment of love, devotion, and the purest affection, look no further! Contact us at felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com if you’re interested in giving Ty a home.
Lisa and Watson are the silliest pair around. They love bouncing about their cage, chowing down on some delicious grub, and ending the day with a snuggle session or two. As a team, these two are unstoppable. They love entertaining guests with song and dance and are always playing some game they’ve invented together. These two are all about toys, team naps, and being the centre of attention so they can serenade the night away.
Please note: to keep any bird happy, it's important to give them big cages. When picking out a cage for your future bird(s), aim for a cage with dimensions of 24"L x 18"W x 24"H or larger, ideally a flight cage, with bar spacing up to half an inch. A picture of a suitable cage will be needed prior to finalizing an adoption.
If you’re interested in giving these adorable besties a home, please reach out to us at specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com
Chip and Sheldon are both still looking for their forever homes.
How often should you brush your pet’s teeth? It depends. Some need it once a week, others once a day. Talk to your vet about your own pet’s dental health.
ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Ty an 11-year-old male cat and Lisa and Watson, one-year-old Budgerigar birds.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
The snuggliest snuggle bug, the cuddliest cuddle ball, the softest little softie, and the gentlest little gentleman, Ty is the ultimate lap, couch, and cuddle cat. He’s every warm sleep in you’ve ever had, rolled into one beautiful purr machine.
Had a long day? This sweetheart will make you forget about it. Need to vent? Ty is all ears. Need an excuse to stay at home on Friday night? He’s already breaking out the wine and pizza. You choose the movie.
We could go on. But why not let our awesome volunteers, who visit him every day, speak for him instead?
“What a complete sweetheart. All Ty wants is to cuddle. Very affectionate and curious.” -- Ryan
“Amazing! Wow! I love this guy. Total gentle giant. Absolute lap cat. Didn’t want me to leave. And neither did I!” -- Lisa
“Adorable, talkative little guy. Loves pets and brushing. Loves playing with the wand toy. Purred the whole time. Ty is super friendly. Such a sweet fellow. Loved being brushed and getting the neck scratches.” -- Monica
There you have it. The critics are raving. Ty is pretty much a four-legged angel with fur. He’s just looking for a laid-back home where he’ll get all the attention he deserves.
If you’re looking for the very embodiment of love, devotion, and the purest affection, look no further! Contact us at felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com if you’re interested in giving Ty a home.
Lisa and Watson are the silliest pair around. They love bouncing about their cage, chowing down on some delicious grub, and ending the day with a snuggle session or two. As a team, these two are unstoppable. They love entertaining guests with song and dance and are always playing some game they’ve invented together. These two are all about toys, team naps, and being the centre of attention so they can serenade the night away.
Please note: to keep any bird happy, it's important to give them big cages. When picking out a cage for your future bird(s), aim for a cage with dimensions of 24"L x 18"W x 24"H or larger, ideally a flight cage, with bar spacing up to half an inch. A picture of a suitable cage will be needed prior to finalizing an adoption.
If you’re interested in giving these adorable besties a home, please reach out to us at specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com
Chip and Sheldon are both still looking for their forever homes.
How often should you brush your pet’s teeth? It depends. Some need it once a week, others once a day. Talk to your vet about your own pet’s dental health.
ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Ty an 11-year-old male cat and Lisa and Watson, one-year-old Budgerigar birds.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
The snuggliest snuggle bug, the cuddliest cuddle ball, the softest little softie, and the gentlest little gentleman, Ty is the ultimate lap, couch, and cuddle cat. He’s every warm sleep in you’ve ever had, rolled into one beautiful purr machine.
Had a long day? This sweetheart will make you forget about it. Need to vent? Ty is all ears. Need an excuse to stay at home on Friday night? He’s already breaking out the wine and pizza. You choose the movie.
We could go on. But why not let our awesome volunteers, who visit him every day, speak for him instead?
“What a complete sweetheart. All Ty wants is to cuddle. Very affectionate and curious.” -- Ryan
“Amazing! Wow! I love this guy. Total gentle giant. Absolute lap cat. Didn’t want me to leave. And neither did I!” -- Lisa
“Adorable, talkative little guy. Loves pets and brushing. Loves playing with the wand toy. Purred the whole time. Ty is super friendly. Such a sweet fellow. Loved being brushed and getting the neck scratches.” -- Monica
There you have it. The critics are raving. Ty is pretty much a four-legged angel with fur. He’s just looking for a laid-back home where he’ll get all the attention he deserves.
If you’re looking for the very embodiment of love, devotion, and the purest affection, look no further! Contact us at felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com if you’re interested in giving Ty a home.
Lisa and Watson are the silliest pair around. They love bouncing about their cage, chowing down on some delicious grub, and ending the day with a snuggle session or two. As a team, these two are unstoppable. They love entertaining guests with song and dance and are always playing some game they’ve invented together. These two are all about toys, team naps, and being the centre of attention so they can serenade the night away.
Please note: to keep any bird happy, it's important to give them big cages. When picking out a cage for your future bird(s), aim for a cage with dimensions of 24"L x 18"W x 24"H or larger, ideally a flight cage, with bar spacing up to half an inch. A picture of a suitable cage will be needed prior to finalizing an adoption.
If you’re interested in giving these adorable besties a home, please reach out to us at specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com
Chip and Sheldon are both still looking for their forever homes.
How often should you brush your pet’s teeth? It depends. Some need it once a week, others once a day. Talk to your vet about your own pet’s dental health.