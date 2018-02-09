ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Ty the cat and Lisa and Watson the birds need homes

“Adorable, talkative little guy. Loves pets and brushing. Loves playing with the wand toy. Purred the whole time. Ty is super friendly. Such a sweet fellow. Loved being brushed and getting the neck scratches.” -- Monica

There you have it. The critics are raving. Ty is pretty much a four-legged angel with fur. He’s just looking for a laid-back home where he’ll get all the attention he deserves.

If you’re looking for the very embodiment of love, devotion, and the purest affection, look no further! Contact us at felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com if you’re interested in giving Ty a home.

LISA AND WATSON (1-YEAR-OLD BUDGERIGAR BIRDS)

Lisa and Watson are the silliest pair around. They love bouncing about their cage, chowing down on some delicious grub, and ending the day with a snuggle session or two. As a team, these two are unstoppable. They love entertaining guests with song and dance and are always playing some game they’ve invented together. These two are all about toys, team naps, and being the centre of attention so they can serenade the night away.

Please note: to keep any bird happy, it's important to give them big cages. When picking out a cage for your future bird(s), aim for a cage with dimensions of 24"L x 18"W x 24"H or larger, ideally a flight cage, with bar spacing up to half an inch. A picture of a suitable cage will be needed prior to finalizing an adoption.

If you’re interested in giving these adorable besties a home, please reach out to us at specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com

Adoption update

Chip and Sheldon are both still looking for their forever homes.

Pet tip

How often should you brush your pet’s teeth? It depends. Some need it once a week, others once a day. Talk to your vet about your own pet’s dental health.