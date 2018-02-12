Islington United Church in Toronto hosts interfaith lecture series

They gathered to discuss building interfaith relationships of trust and understanding.

In the wake of the first anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, approximately 100 people gathered at Islington United Church the night of Wednesday, Feb. 7 to learn more about Christianity, Judaism and Islam’s common roots, in an effort to seek peace and justice.

“We’re in a pluralistic society. There is distrust, I think, of people not knowing people and being afraid,” Barbara Sheffield, co-chair with Carol Wilson of the church’s interfaith circle, said in an interview.

“I think people want to learn. I think that’s why our interfaith panels are so well-attended.”

During the final instalment of the Etobicoke church’s four-week interfaith lecture series, each panellist spoke from a different faith perspective: Dr. Tom Reynolds on Christianity, Rabbi Michael Satz on Judaism and Dr. Timothy Gianotti on Islam.

Reynolds, associate professor of theology and vice-principal at Emmanuel College at the University of Toronto, said dialogue is critically important to build the trust and understanding necessary for people of different faiths to work together.

First, it is important to “acknowledge, confess and repent” of “the damaging history where Christianity paved the way for and/or committed wrongdoing and violence,” Reynolds said.

“From anti-Judaism to anti-Semitism, crusades, inquisitions, Islamophobia, we can name a number of times that Christianity has promulgated or (been involved). That’s imperative.”

Being together means thinking beyond exclusivisms in theology, he added.

“It is to acknowledge the Jewishness of Jesus as a first step, to acknowledge that Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and anti-Judaism are antithetical to the Gospel,” Reynolds said. “It’s the presumption that God, in infinite wisdom and compassion, may be working in others. To look for this, and the only way to look for this is to discover it through seeing, welcoming and listening to others.”