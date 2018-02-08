Toronto lawyer helps visually impaired woman fight off-leash dog fine

A prominent Toronto lawyer has come forward to provide pro bono legal services to a visually impaired woman recently slapped with a hefty fine for letting her dog go unleashed at Greenwood Park.
On Dec. 1, longtime Leslieville resident Melanie Lepp, who is legally blind in one eye and totally blind in the other, received a ticket from a Toronto bylaw officer for $261 for not keeping her seven-year-old German shepherd, Semper, on a leash in a public space. In Toronto, dogs are only allowed to roam freely in designated off-leash areas.
Lepp stopped using Greenwood Park’s off-leash area, which about a year ago received a new 3/4 inch pea gravel surface, because Semper cut his paws on the stones. Just over a year ago, Lepp lost her footing on the uneven surface and fell, breaking her cane in half.
She is fighting the fine in court on March 23.
Ari Goldkind, a well-known criminal defence lawyer, saw the article about Lepp’s case online on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and immediately reached out to offer his assistance. He even offered to pay the fine, if Lepp loses in court.
“She’s not going to go through this on her own,” Goldkind said during a Thursday morning interview with Metroland Media Toronto.
“To me, this is the very definition of disgusting, period, end of story. I want to be in court cross-examining that bylaw officer.”
Goldkind, who previously ran for Toronto mayor, said he wanted to help as he’s a fellow dog owner/lover with a special interest in defending the rights of blind people.
Lepp, who said she’s a bit overwhelmed by all of the attention her situation has garnered, has accepted Goldkind’s help to navigate the legal system.
“I’d appreciate some advice going forward. I really want to get this issue on record,” she said, adding this is more about the bigger picture than her own situation.
Admittedly, Lepp said she has received some flak for allowing her dog to run off leash at the local park.
Others have said she should just use another fenced-in dog area if the one closest to her home isn’t suitable. For Lepp, who lives near Dundas Street East and Jones Avenue and doesn’t drive, that would be the Gerrard-Carlaw Parkette, which is about two-kilometres away. She said the wood chip surface there is also uneven and not ideal.
“The city has a mandate to make public spaces accessible. Everyone should be able to use all public dog parks,” Lepp said.
On a related note, Ward 30 Coun. Paula Fletcher has recently been in talks with the Parks, Forestry and Recreation department about exploring other surfaces for the east end dog park.
Last week, she met with parks staff to request preliminary research be done into three potential replacement surfaces: cedar weave (a.k.a. engineered wood chips), K9 grass (turf), and 1/4 inch gravel. She's asking the parks department to evaluate these three surfaces based on accessibility for dogs, accessibility for dog owners/walkers with mobility issues, odour and drainage, and year-round maintenance for a 10-year period. Fletcher wants this information provided to her in advance of a meeting she’s convening with a small stakeholder group later this month.
