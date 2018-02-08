Toronto lawyer helps visually impaired woman fight off-leash dog fine

A prominent Toronto lawyer has come forward to provide pro bono legal services to a visually impaired woman recently slapped with a hefty fine for letting her dog go unleashed at Greenwood Park.

On Dec. 1, longtime Leslieville resident Melanie Lepp, who is legally blind in one eye and totally blind in the other, received a ticket from a Toronto bylaw officer for $261 for not keeping her seven-year-old German shepherd, Semper, on a leash in a public space. In Toronto, dogs are only allowed to roam freely in designated off-leash areas.

Lepp stopped using Greenwood Park’s off-leash area, which about a year ago received a new 3/4 inch pea gravel surface, because Semper cut his paws on the stones. Just over a year ago, Lepp lost her footing on the uneven surface and fell, breaking her cane in half.

She is fighting the fine in court on March 23.

Ari Goldkind, a well-known criminal defence lawyer, saw the article about Lepp’s case online on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and immediately reached out to offer his assistance. He even offered to pay the fine, if Lepp loses in court.

“She’s not going to go through this on her own,” Goldkind said during a Thursday morning interview with Metroland Media Toronto.

“To me, this is the very definition of disgusting, period, end of story. I want to be in court cross-examining that bylaw officer.”

Goldkind, who previously ran for Toronto mayor, said he wanted to help as he’s a fellow dog owner/lover with a special interest in defending the rights of blind people.

Lepp, who said she’s a bit overwhelmed by all of the attention her situation has garnered, has accepted Goldkind’s help to navigate the legal system.

“I’d appreciate some advice going forward. I really want to get this issue on record,” she said, adding this is more about the bigger picture than her own situation.