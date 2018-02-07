Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto after heavy snowfall

An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto after heavy snowfall in the city Wednesday, Feb. 7.
The alert was issued by Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health.
Temperatures are expected to fall to -20 with the windchill by 7 a.m. Thursday.
Environment Canada ended its special snowfall statement for Toronto shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, after approximately 10 cm of snow blanketed the city.
Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to -15 or lower, or when the wind chill is expected to feel like -20 or colder. As well as warning Torontonians to be cautious of falling temperatures, the alerts activate local services for vulnerable residents including additional shelter beds, overnight street outreach and other measures. Anyone who sees someone in need of street outreach assistance is encouraged to call 311. If it is an emergency, call 911.
