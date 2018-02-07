Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto after heavy snowfall

An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto after heavy snowfall in the city Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The alert was issued by Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -20 with the windchill by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Environment Canada ended its special snowfall statement for Toronto shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, after approximately 10 cm of snow blanketed the city.