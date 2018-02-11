Salvation Army Etobicoke Temple embraces community

“People are refugees, newcomers. Some people just want to talk. Others have a relationship with our Salvation Army store,” said Rosemarie Bryan, the temple family services’ co-ordinator.

The Salvation Army motto is “The Salvation Army exists to share the love of Jesus Christ, meet human needs and be a transforming influence in the communities of the world.”

“I think we’re living up to that,” Kester Trim said. “We serve new Canadians without jobs, seasonal employees. It’s direct help, even the salaries.”

Let There Be Music, a 100-strong seniors’ choir, practises weekly, and performs popular spring and Christmas concerts at the temple. Some choristers have been with the choir for 20 years.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. We needed a nice venue and found this,” Susan Chopp, choir co-director with Dave Parsons, said of the temple. “Some people say they may not be here if it wasn’t for this choir.”

Meanwhile, Gladys Lowes and a few other women prepare a hot lunch for 150 in the temple’s commercial kitchen for seniors’ group, Young ‘N Heart.

Weekly, the seniors ages 60 to 85, all temple members, enjoy a hot lunch followed by a guest speaker; that week, it was Michael Lu, Nurse Next Door Home Care Services Etobicoke franchise owner.

But anyone may join the club.

Intentionally, the Salvation Army built a double gymnasium in the temple for community use.

Volleyball players rent the gym as many as four nights a week. Four other congregations use the space, including a Laotian and a Filipino church.

Jumping Jelly beans, a program for parents and caregivers with toddlers aged one to four, meets in the gym on Wednesday mornings in spring and fall for craft time and free play.

Four different groups conduct Bible study on Tuesday nights.

“The building is alive, which we love,” Major Kester Trim said.

Every December, the gymnasium transforms for a week into a toy store where parents escorted by volunteers may select donated toys for the children.

The Salvation Army Etobicoke Temple has operated in Rexdale for nearly 45 years.