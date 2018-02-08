Proposed affordable housing measures 'weak': Scarborough advocates

Disappointed Scarborough poverty advocates don’t mince words when it comes to proposed provincial regulations intended to boost affordable housing.

“Frankly, what they’ve come up with is weak,” said Ginelle Skerritt, executive director for Warden Woods Community Centre. “We were definitely hoping for something more impactful.”

More than 60 community outreach operators, including Skerritt, signed a letter sent by Social Planning Toronto to Ontario housing minister Peter Milczyn detailing their concerns in regards to inclusionary zoning measures which would in theory compel developers to reserve more building stock for affordable housing.

At a time when tens of thousands of Toronto families are on city waiting lists seeking affordable housing, Skerritt was disappointed the proposed measures seemingly counteract legislation passed by the Wynne government in late 2016 mandating inclusionary zoning.

“It’s not something which works in the spirit of inclusionary zoning,” said Skerritt. “There’s long been inactivity for improving affordable housing in this city, and it’s time we make a move that’s impactful.”

While other North American jurisdictions have required developers to absorb affordable housing costs, the groups are alarmed the provincial proposal will require municipalities to provide compensation for 40 per cent of costs. Other concerns expressed in the letter include caps on the number of affordable housing required in a new development (five per cent), as well as exemptions for buildings with less than 20 units.

“The regulations appear to be designed to stop inclusionary zoning from doing anything more than creating a small number of ownership units at shallow subsidies over a short term, when Ontario’s most significant housing need is long-term affordable rental,” states the letter.

The proposed measures don’t do anything to address conditions in major cities like Toronto, where income disparity is getting more pronounced, said Enrique Robert of the Birchmount Bluffs Neighbour Centre.

He said developers are enjoying record profits from a building boom while lower income families are increasingly getting priced out of a city which is short on affordable housing options.

“The burden of building shouldn’t be on the taxpayers, but millionaire developers,” said Robert, who also signed the letter. “The minimum developers can do is help with inclusionary zoning.”