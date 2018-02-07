Slippery commute for Toronto drivers as snow hits the city

Motorists in Toronto are being warned to “exercise caution” as snow hits the city Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for Toronto, noting five to 10 cm of snowfall is expected.

The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

“Areas close to the Lake Ontario shoreline may see slightly higher amounts due to extra moisture from the lake,” Environment Canada said. “This snowfall will likely have a significant impact on the morning commute. Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination due to accumulating snow and lower visibilities in falling snow.”