Mr. Christie Idea Fair attracts hundreds of Etobicoke residents

Humber Bay Shores residents came out in droves this week to help brainstorm ideas for one of Etobicoke Lakeshore’s most anticipated redevelopment projects.
Hosted by property owners First Capital Realty, the Mr. Christie Idea Fair saw hundreds of local residents drop by the Polish Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to share their wishlists for the 27-acre site at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Avenue that once housed the now-demolished Mr. Christie bakery.
Jodi Shpigel, senior vice president of development, called the event First Capital’s “first official introduction” to the community.
“We’re very excited at the turnout,” she said during the four-hour evening open house. “It’s a very active, engaged community, which we’re thrilled about.”
Currently situated on lands zoned for industrial employment uses, Shpigel said First Capital’s vision for the site is that of a “complete community,” including a wide range of retail and service offerings – from shops and restaurants, to grocery and drug stores, to daycares and fitness centres, to medical and dental offices.
“And, of course, because it’s a 27-acre site, it affords us more opportunities beyond retail and services – we could incorporate residential uses, and we’re also very motivated to incorporate the transit hub that so many people want,” she added.
“We can make (the Park Lawn GO Station) a reality, because we have ample land on which to accommodate the physical infrastructure required...The transit hub is a big one – it would make this a complete community.”
