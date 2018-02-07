Mr. Christie Idea Fair attracts hundreds of Etobicoke residents

Humber Bay Shores residents came out in droves this week to help brainstorm ideas for one of Etobicoke Lakeshore’s most anticipated redevelopment projects.

Hosted by property owners First Capital Realty, the Mr. Christie Idea Fair saw hundreds of local residents drop by the Polish Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to share their wishlists for the 27-acre site at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Avenue that once housed the now-demolished Mr. Christie bakery.

Jodi Shpigel, senior vice president of development, called the event First Capital’s “first official introduction” to the community.

“We’re very excited at the turnout,” she said during the four-hour evening open house. “It’s a very active, engaged community, which we’re thrilled about.”