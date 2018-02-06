Scarborough's Red Cross centre for the poor may be saved from closure

A drop-in centre serving south Scarborough’s poorer residents could be saved from a planned closure.

Agincourt Community Services Association (ACSA) has applied to run the Red Cross Scarborough Drop-In Centre on Markham Road, Lee Soda, its executive director, confirmed this week.

“Certainly, we threw our hats into the ring,” she said.

The Canadian Red Cross announced last year the program offering meals, a weekly food bank and other services at 202 Markham Rd., just north of Eglinton Avenue, would end by April 2018.