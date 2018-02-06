Visually impaired Leslieville dog owner plans to fight off-leash fine

Fletcher wants this information to be provided to her in advance of a meeting she’s planning to convene with a small stakeholder group later this month.

In a note sent to the parks department earlier this week, the Toronto-Danforth councillor pointed to a Dec. 20 communication with director Richard Ubbens about “ongoing issues” at the local dog park, notably the fact “dogs are unable to run well on the surface” and that “it is proving to be unsafe for dog owners with mobility issues.”

“The Greenwood DOL (dog off-leash) was a much loved and well used off leash and I know we would all like to see it restored,” she wrote.

During an interview, Fletcher said she realizes replacing the year-old surface will cost the city money, but it’s worth it if makes the local dog park more accessible.

“Pea gravel is not a lot of maintenance, but there’s a set of other issues. It wasn’t well thought out,” she said, praising the community for staying on this important issue.

“I’ve heard loud and clear from so many people that we have to revisit this and we are revisiting it.”

Local dog trainer/walker Katie Reid has long spoken out against the local dog park’s pea gravel surface.

Overall, she feels it’s a bad idea for the city to use this material for any of its dog off-leash areas.

Reid, along with fellow dog owner Stacey Grieve and members of the Greenwood Dog Park Association, helped organize several fundraisers collecting nearly $20,000 to replace Greenwood’s former crushed granite surface.

Like many, she pushed for a more natural choice like wood chips, but in the end the city went with pea gravel.

“What good is a dog park no one uses?” Reid said during an interview late last year.

“(The pea gravel surface) addresses dust, odour and drainage problems, but the stones cut dogs’ feet and was a problem for those with limited mobility.”

Reid said she intends to “hold (the city’s) feet to the fire” to ensure they get it right moving forward.