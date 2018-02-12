Settlement agency helping Syrian refugees plant roots in Toronto

Nada Mahmoud pulls out her cellphone to show a video she made of growing up in Syria.

The 14 year old narrates over photos of an idyllic childhood of playing with cousins, spending time with family and partaking in mouth-watering feasts. That was before the civil war, nearing its seventh year, took hold on the country, leaving a mass trail of civilian death, poverty and displacement.

Nada and her family fled to Jordan and lived there for two years before arriving in Toronto on Dec. 31, 2015 under federal sponsorship of Syrian refugees.

After spending a month and a half living in a hotel, Nada, her parents Basel Mahmoud and Ansaf Alsheblaq and siblings Aaya, 11, Omar, 8, and Raneem, 7, moved into a three-bedroom apartment near The East Mall and Bloor Street in Etobicoke, where they have remained.