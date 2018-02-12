Settlement agency helping Syrian refugees plant roots in Toronto

Nada Mahmoud pulls out her cellphone to show a video she made of growing up in Syria.
The 14 year old narrates over photos of an idyllic childhood of playing with cousins, spending time with family and partaking in mouth-watering feasts. That was before the civil war, nearing its seventh year, took hold on the country, leaving a mass trail of civilian death, poverty and displacement.
Nada and her family fled to Jordan and lived there for two years before arriving in Toronto on Dec. 31, 2015 under federal sponsorship of Syrian refugees.
After spending a month and a half living in a hotel, Nada, her parents Basel Mahmoud and Ansaf Alsheblaq and siblings Aaya, 11, Omar, 8, and Raneem, 7, moved into a three-bedroom apartment near The East Mall and Bloor Street in Etobicoke, where they have remained.
Mahmoud was a training manager for KFC for 13 years in Syria before fleeing to Jordan, where he worked under the table and wanted to leave the country for “anywhere.”
“I was always scared,” he said of living in Jordan.
A friend who had moved to Calgary spoke highly of the country, and when the federal government announced it was sponsoring Syrian refugees, he seized the opportunity.
“I knew Canada was the second biggest country in the world,” said Mahmoud, who works as a kitchen manager at Paramount Fine Foods. “I knew Toronto was the economic capital.”
Though he didn’t know much about Canadian culture, he noted many Arabic-speaking people helped his family, and the Trudeau government provided furniture that decorates the tidy, modest apartment.
Settlement agency North York Community House (NYCH) has been assisting the Mahmoud family since the summer of 2016.
Five settlement workers with the North York-based agency assist Syrian refugees with free, one-on-one services such as filling out forms, translation and interpretation, along with housing, employment and legal services information. Most of the refugees have settled in north Etobicoke.
Vivien Green, director of settlement for NYCH, said even though the initial dust has settled, many Syrian refugees are still struggling.
“When they first arrived, there were immediate issues to deal with such as housing,” she said. “What we’re seeing now, after the settlement, is the trauma: mental health issues, settling kids in school. A lot of kids are dealing with bullying issues. The government funding has stopped and a lot couldn’t afford to live in their apartments and had to move. Many were thriving back home and now work minimum wage jobs. We’ve seen roles changing, with women working and men not.”
Rabia Din, NYCH program manager, said many Syrian men are used to being the breadwinners and if they can’t find work in Canada, it causes a host of mental health issues.
“It’s a matter of cultural pride to not show weakness,” she said. “We are still working on getting through to them. We have a space for them to talk about what they’re going through.”
