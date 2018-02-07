Toronto Tool Library needs your help

For the third time in its six-year history, the team behind the Toronto Tool Library and Sharing Depot, Canada’s first library of things, are reaching out for help.

The nonprofit organization known as the Institute for a Resource-Based Economy (IRBE), which has the goal of facilitating sharing among the community, has had a tough past year with rent increases, problems with city permits and grants that didn't come through. To remain afloat, the IRBE, which has established the largest tool library network on the planet, has recently launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

The Toronto Tool Library and Sharing Depot, which over the last five years has shared more than 65,000 items with 5,000 members, is aiming to collect $35,000.

So far, the month-long campaign (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/keep-the-tool-library-alive--2#/), which was started on Jan. 25, has raised upwards of $25,000, which will be used to renovate its Danforth location, launch a new series of home improvement workshops and acquire more inventory.

“This money will basically allow us to stay alive. If everybody gives a little bit, we’ll be fine,” said Ryan Dyment of the Toronto Tool Library and Sharing Depot during a recent interview.

Dyment, who co-founded the primarily volunteer-run enterprise with Lawrence Alvarez in 2012, said financial challenges could force them to lay off staff and even consider closing their east Toronto location at 1803 Danforth Ave., between Coxwell and Woodbine avenues.

“The Danforth location would be the first to go. It has the most overhead with rent and bills,” he said.

The east Toronto site is the Toronto Tool Library and Sharing Depot’s second location. It opened in 2013 and also includes a maker’s space.

The initial location opened in Parkdale at 1499 Queen St. W. in March 2013, while the third, which is currently in the Hillcrest area at 830 St. Clair Ave. W., opened near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue in April 2015.

Since April 2017, the IRBE has also supported a weekly Repair Café at its Hillcrest location.