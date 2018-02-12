Take a walk with Haven on the Queensway on Coldest Night of the Year

For the fifth year, Haven on the Queensway is inviting Etobicoke residents to put on their tuques and walk 2, 5 or 10 frigid kilometres in the shoes of Toronto’s homeless.

The Feb. 24 Etobicoke edition of the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk for homelessness is just one of dozens of simultaneous events taking place in 120 communities across Canada this year.

Susan Carbone, Haven on the Queensway’s event manager, said the aim of this year’s local event is to raise $50,000 toward the non-profit charitable organization’s programs that support the city’s less fortunate — but she still needs more recruits to help make that goal a reality.

“We’re aiming for 25 teams and 250 walkers, and so far we have 16 teams and 62 walkers registered, so we have lots of spaces left,” she said, urging local residents to sign up for the fun, family friendly event.

“The atmosphere is always great, with lots of local families, students and businesses coming together to have fun, but also to gain a real understanding of why they’re doing the event — to help out the homeless and less fortunate we serve in this community and across the GTA.”

All money raised during this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk, Carbone said, will benefit programs at Haven on the Queensway that serve Toronto’s homeless and less fortunate, including its food bank, free clothing boutique, and its Hope with Wheels program.

“With Hope with Wheels, we go out every Tuesday and one Thursday each month and distribute sleeping bags, personal hygiene products such as deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and socks and underwear to the homeless people downtown and in the Lakeshore area in Etobicoke,” Carbone said, noting that the Haven team also brings hot chili and sandwiches with them to help feed the hungry.

To keep the program running, though, Carbone said Haven relies on the funds raised at such events as the Coldest Night of the Year.

This year’s fundraiser kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 24 with registration, pre-walk celebrations and an opening ceremony starting at 4 p.m. at Church on the Queensway, 1536 The Queensway, followed by the walk at around 6 p.m.

Upon their return back to the Church on the Queensway, participants will be invited to participate in a post-event party, featuring plenty of food and snacks from donors such as Paramount, The Grille, Best Portuguese Chicken, Applachia, Pizza Pizza, Starbucks, Tims, Dufflet, Green Mango, Dino’s Pizza and many more.