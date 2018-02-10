Historical photo exhibit a bright spot amid Crosstown LRT construction

Amid the commotion of construction of the Crosstown LRT along the York-Eglinton Business Improvement Area (BIA) retail strip, an exhibit of historical photographs is occupying a number of storefront windows.

The collection, on display until the end of March, provides a glimpse into what life was like in the neighbourhood at the turn of the century. Christened Eglinton Cityscapes, Transit and Transition, the photographs are a celebration of transit history and neighbourhood origins of Eglinton-Oakwood avenues and Eglinton-Dufferin Street.

“Our thought process was, ‘the neighbourhood is changing, let’s look at where we’re coming from,’ ” BIA co-ordinator Aadila Valiallah told The York Guardian.

Intensification of the area can be credited to the Oakwood streetcar, which when it was built in 1924 transported people northbound from the overcrowded downtown Toronto city limits, Valiallah said. The exhibit is timely as the area is on the cusp of change — and once again the catalyst is transit. Scheduled to open in 2021, the Eglinton Crosstown will provide commuters with an up to 60 per cent faster travel option.

The York-Eglinton area began as a working class neighbourhood, one of Toronto’s ‘self-built suburbs’ in which residents bought unserviced parcels of land and built their own houses. The exhibit includes two photos circa 1913 and 1916 of the Paul family whose home was constructed with help from family members and neighbours.

There are four photographs of early prominent business man Nathan Redmon, an American who came to Toronto in 1913 and first worked as a sleeping car porter. Later, he bought a truck and started his own hauling company, Redmon Haulage, that became one of the largest in the Township of York.

The photographs, which came from York Museum’s archives, were chosen for their geography and for the story they are telling, Valiallah said. The majority of photographs in the museum’s collection came from individual residents. They are pictures that have rarely if ever been seen.

It is the BIA’s hope that the exhibit will pique residents’ interest in their neighbourhood while attracting more people and business to the area. LRT construction coupled with the winter season can make the streetscape bleak. The photographs make the vacant properties look warm and inviting, Valiallah said.

“A lot of businesses that rely on foot traffic are suffering,” Valiallah said while she walked west along the BIA’s Main Street.

Eglinton Cityscapes was inspired by an earlier BIA project called Gallery City that saw local artists create art installations in vacant stores in 2013.