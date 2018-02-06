Help support an urban farm at the Ashbridge Estate

Building Roots, a social enterprise venture that works to bring healthy food to all neighbourhoods, is reaching out to the public for help to create a sustainable urban farm in east Toronto in 2018.

The organization, which is co-founded by Darcy Higgins and Lisa Kates, recently launched a fundraising campaign and is aiming to raise $15,000 for the Urban Farm at Ashbridge Estate, 1114 Queen St. E. Several perks are being offered to donors based on the amount contributed.

Food grown at the east Toronto site will be sold for affordable prices at the Moss Park Market, a unique shipping contained grocery store Building Roots founded and operates.

Visit http://buildingroots.ca/donate for more details.