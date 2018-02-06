Get health tips while riding East York community bus

The TTC has partnered with FreshCo. pharmacy at Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East to offer passengers riding the new 404 East York Community Bus with on-board health tips.

A pharmacist will be riding the westbound bus during certain times and providing information about specific topics.

The first Ride n Learn session was on medications that affect hearing and ran Feb. 1 from 10:17 a.m. to 12:17 p.m., Feb. 7 from 1:52 p.m. to 2:57 p.m., and Feb. 8 from 10:17 a.m. to 12:17 p.m.

Riders will be able to learn more about how to improve their heart health during three upcoming sessions on Feb. 14, 22, and 28 from 10:17 a.m. to 12:17 p.m.