Skating parties to happen at Toronto's Monarch and Greenwood parks

Lace up your skates this Sunday for two local skating parties.
Down in Leslieville, the Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre is presenting its fifth annual Winterfest from 1 to 4 p.m. at the skating rink at Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Ave., just south of Gerrard Street East.
Admission is free and all are welcome to come out for a great afternoon skate in east Toronto.
Hosted by Ward 30 Coun. Paula Fletcher, the event will also include free face painting, hot chocolate and skating lessons for groups.
For more details, visit www.eastviewcemtre.com or call 416-392-1750, ext. 300.
The Friends of Monarch Park stewardship group will also be hosting a community skating party on Sunday at Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave., which is south of Danforth Avenue and east of Coxwell Avenue.
The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/530053710706275/ for more details.
