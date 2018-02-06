Historical society spotlights Beaches Chess Club

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society in partnership with the Toronto Public Library are hosting a presentation about the Beaches Chess Club, which in 1917, 1918, and 1920 won the city championship.

The talk, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 13, will look at the players, leisure, and the Beach neighbourhood 100 years ago.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Beaches Library, 2161 Queen St. E. at Lee Avenue.

Admission is free an all are welcome.