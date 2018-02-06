Parkdale rent dispute at stalemate

A group of Parkdale tenants are no closer to resolving their rent strike after a hearing before the Landlord and Tenant Board was adjourned.

The decision means the tenants at 1251 King St. W. will continue to be locked in a stalemate with landlord Nuspor Investments. The tenants refused to pay rent as of the beginning of February after Nuspor made an application to the board to approve an “above-the-guideline” increase, said a representative for the group.

“It doesn’t appear (Nuspor) is willing to drop their application, and the tenants have made it clear they strongly oppose the rent increase,” said Cole Webber from Parkdale Community Legal Services, which has advocated on the tenants behalf.

Should the board grant the application, the tenants, who say the building has long suffered from neglect and infestation, would face at least a three per cent hike, more than double the allowable annual guideline increase under the Residential Tenancies Act.

Last Friday’s hearing was adjourned at the request of legal representatives for Nuspor, which is arguing for the increase to offset hundreds of thousands spent in recent improvements to the building.

But Webber dismissed the work as cosmetic, intended to boost the “curb appeal” of the building, thereby justifying a hefty rent increase long-term tenants won’t be able to afford.

“The landlord has financial incentive to get rid of long-term tenants because once out, they can raise the rent as much as they like,” he said.

Jennifer Rosser was at Friday’s hearing. She said she first moved to 1251 King four years ago.

Since then, she said she’s dealt with cockroaches and bedbugs, as well as infrequent maintenance and cleaning.

“Ketchup was spilled in the hallway last week, and it hasn’t been cleaned up since,” said Rosser. “(The landlord) doesn’t want to put money into maintenance, but wants to squeeze every last cent out of us.”