Toronto's longest-serving crossing guard's legacy will continue

For 43 years, through good weather and bad, students in the Davisville area could count on a friendly face to help them get to school safely.

Crossing guard Mona Piper, who died in Sunnybrook Hospital’s palliative care unit on Jan. 31 at the age of 88, was long a fixture in the community, and over the course of more than four decades on the job she helped generations of kids cross the street, with most of those years spent at Millwood Road and Cleveland Street.

“My brother and I spoke to her many times about it — we asked her, ‘Mom, why are you going out in the freezing cold, in the snow? Why don’t you just retire?’” recalled her daughter, Ann Piper. “She just said she loved going out there. She loved the kids. She always said it kept her young.”

The one thing the elder Piper was most proud of was that no child was ever hurt on her watch, even though Mona herself once suffered a serious injury while on the job.

“She was hit by a car and had a fractured leg,” Ann Piper said. “That was tough. I didn’t know if she’d be able to face that traffic again, but once she was able to go back out there, she did.”

As Toronto’s longest-serving crossing guard, Mona wound up helping many of the children — and in at least a couple of cases, the grandchildren — of some of the kids she helped cross the street in her early days. While she was forced to retire due to health woes over the past year, she still oversaw her crossing from her home right near the intersection, where Ann noted she lived for 60 years.

While Mona’s smile and friendly manner will be missed in the neighbourhood, her legacy will not be forgotten. The playground at a new park near Manor Road United Church will be named in her honour, something Coun. Josh Matlow said was decided before her passing.

“She and I have been friends for many years, and last year I visited her at her home and told her we intended to name the new playground after her,” Matlow said. “We’re not just posthumously celebrating her. She knew the community was grateful to her.”

Matlow noted that while parks and landmarks are often named after celebrities, politicians and big names, naming a children’s playground after someone who dedicated her life to ensuring the safety of children with little fanfare was a natural fit.

“The community and I can’t think of a more appropriate name for the playground than naming it after the person who looked after our kids for 43 years,” he said. “Now, there will be kids who go to the Mona Piper Playground and their parents can tell them who Mona Piper was and what she meant.”