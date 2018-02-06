DINE SAFE TORONTO: Which 13 restaurants didn't get a green pass by inspectors

Operator fail to provide proper equipment

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

K & B SUSHI, 1184 THE QUEENSWAY

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 31, 2018.

Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

KRYSTOS MODERN GREEK CUISINE, 3200 DUFFERIN ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 29, 2018.

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

MAXIM, 100 KING ST. W.

Food Court Vendor

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 30, 2018.

Fail to Produce Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(c)

Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies

STORE UTENSILS IN MANNER NOT PREVENTING CONTAMINATION O. REG 562/90 SEC. 81

FAIL TO HAVE TEST REAGENT AVAILABLE AT PLACE OF SANITIZATION O. REG 562/90 SEC. 75(2)

Operator fail to provide hot/cold water under pressure

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

MCDONALD’S, 1800 SHEPPARD AVE. E.

Food Court Vendor

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 31, 2018.

Employee fail to wash hands when required

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

NORI SUSHI, 1530 ALBION RD.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 31, 2018.

Fail to Produce Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(c)

Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies

Food Handler fail to wear clean outer garments

Operator fail to provide proper equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

PIZZA FLORA, 167 RONCESVALLES AVE.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 30, 2018.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to clean washroom fixtures

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

SHARON GARDEN, 3601 VICTORIA PARK AVE.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 31, 2018.

Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

THAI EXPRESS, 1800 SHEPPARD AVE. E.

Food Court Vendor

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Feb. 1, 2018.

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly use equipment

THREE STAR FOOD GROCERY & RESTAURANT, 241 NIAGARA ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 31, 2018.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer

Operator fail to properly use equipment

Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment(NON-FOOD)

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

TIM HORTONS, 1801 EGLINTON AVE. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 29, 2018.

Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)

WHAT A BAGEL, 3515 BATHURST ST.

Bakery

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 30, 2018.

Fail to Conspicuously Post Food Safety Inspection Notice at Entrance. Municipal Code 545-157(E)(3)

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

XIN JIANG BARBECUE RESTAURANT, 330 PHARMACY AVE.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 29, 2018.

Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s)

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment(NON-FOOD)

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Want more?

The website for the DineSafe inspection program is www.toronto.ca/health/dinesafe. It is designed to provide the public with information about inspections of food establishments in Toronto.

What does Pass, Conditional Pass or Closed mean?

Every drinking and eating establishment in Toronto must, continually and prominently, post the most recent food safety inspection notice, as issued without alteration, at or near the main entrance.

There are three (3) types of notices:

A Pass notice will be issued when only minor or no infractions are observed during an inspection.

If Minor Infractions are repeated at the next inspection, the Public Health Inspector may issue a ticket to obtain compliance. Fines range from $45 to $370 depending on the severity of the infraction.

A Conditional Pass notice will be issued when one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection.

When issued, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect an establishment within 24-48 hours of the initial inspection. If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found, a PASS Notice will be issued. If the infractions are not corrected by the time of the first re-inspection, a ticket will be issued and a second re-inspection will be conducted at a later date. If at the time of the second re-inspection the items have not been corrected, a summons to court will be issued and a referral to Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Division may occur.

A Closed notice will be issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately. A food establishment can only be closed when a health hazard is present.

An Order to Close the establishment and/or remove the health hazard will be issued. A Public Health Inspector will visit daily to make sure that the establishment remains closed. Failure to comply with an Order to Close will lead to additional charges. When all of the infractions listed in the Order and all other significant or crucial infractions are corrected, the establishment will receive a PASS Notice and may be re-opened. Any repeated or new crucial infractions may result in the operator being issued with a summons to court and referral to the Licensing Tribunal for further action.