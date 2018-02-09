Q&A: Ryerson and Carleton journalism students talk to VIA Rail passengers

A: We let travelers discuss the topics they wanted to discuss. Many had things they wanted to get off their chest. For those who needed some help getting started, we had pre-prepared questions on timely themes we thought could spark conversation. For example, around Canada Day, we asked about identity and what it means to be Canadian, and for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, we talked about parenting and growing pains.

Q: What is the goal of the series?

A: Challenge for Change is about deep and active listening. We spend so much time absorbed in our own lives that we forget to really listen to each other. The goal of the series is to help build bridges between Canadians. We have a lot more in common than we think regardless of our life experience or where we’re from.

Q: Is there a specific story that stands out to you?

A: I’ll never forget a conversation between Pete Emery, an English tourist and Peggy Harper, a Saskatchewan residential school survivor. It was late at night as Peggy recounted her experience with the residential school system. Unfamiliar with Canadian history, Pete was shocked at the abuse she endured. She shared stories of her suffering and everyone around us, producers and passengers alike, were moved by her heart breaking experiences. At the same time, it was empowering to hear her hope for the future.