Mount Dennis could join pilot project to entice investors, developers

Mount Dennis could be part of a pilot project to entice private investors and developers to build in areas deemed Neighbourhood Improvement Areas since a motion moved by Mayor John Tory on behalf of local Coun. Frances Nunziata was adopted by the executive committee late last month.

The motion was approved unanimously, the York South-Weston councillor reported.

The motion requests that Mount Dennis be part of a pilot project that would waive development charges and/or provide incentives to encourage companies and individuals to build in the area.

“This is amazing,” Nunziata told the York Guardian. “This is exactly what we were talking about during the walkabout.”

Nunziata recently hosted a walkabout with Mount Dennis Business Improvement Area (BIA) board members to introduce city planning and economic development staff to the intensification possibilities along the retail strip.

"The BIA is thrilled that the city will be considering Mount Dennis as a pilot project for a reduction in development charges in order to encourage mixed use (commercial/residential) development along the Weston Road corridor,” BIA co-ordinator Laura Alderson said in a statement to The Guardian. “Development charges are the same in Mount Dennis as they are in the downtown core — if this is adopted, it will go a long way to spur development in NIAs and especially those located near higher order transit hubs like Mount Dennis."

Properties on Weston Road, south of Eglinton Avenue, will be just a six-minute walk to the Crosstown LRT once it’s operational in 2021. When construction is complete, the northeast corner of Eglinton Avenue at Weston Road will be home to the second largest mobility hub in Toronto.

That’s why Nunziata also called on acting chief planner and executive director Gregg Lintern for help in initiating an Avenue Study of Weston Road in Mount Dennis. The study would create a framework for new development and contain new zoning and urban design guidelines. The councillor was pleased to say, on Friday, Feb. 2, that Lintern had begun working on the study and she’s hopeful that a community meeting would take place within the next few months.