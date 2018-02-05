RECALLS: Natrel milk, infant onesies, John Deere riding mowers, more

Here is our weekly round up of current product recalls. For more details on each, please click on links. Don't forget to check back next week for new items.
FOOD
JFC International (Canada) Inc. is recalling Daisho brand "Seasoned Soup Base for Pot (Kimuchi Nabe Soup)”. because it contains shrimp and crab which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to shrimp and crab should not consume the recalled product.
Imperial Caviar & Seafood is recalling Imperial Caviar & Seafood brand and VIP Caviar Club brand Whitefish and Salmon Roe because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.
Valenca Importers & Exporters Ltd. is recalling Tavora brand and Alianca brand Butterfly breaded shrimp and VistaMar brand Gourmet breaded shrimp from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products.
Sawler Gardens Ltd. is recalling Sawler brand Turnip Sticks from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination.
Campitello brand Sheep's Milk Cheese (Semi-Soft Ripened) recalled due to E. coli.
Farmers, Natrel and Northumberland brand milk and cream products recalled due to presence of sanitizer.
Rajdhani Sweets & Restaurant is recalling Bhugga due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.
Thai Indochine Trading Inc. is recalling Coconut Tree brand Shredded Young Coconut from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.
HEALTH PRODUCTS
A licensed producer of cannabis for medical purposes located in Ontario, began a voluntary Type III recall of two lots of dried marijuana that were produced between January 19 and January 22, 2018.
MISCELLANEOUS
Melville Direct LLC recalls Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic Christmas Trees. The AC Power adapter of the Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic Christmas trees can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Alstyle Apparel & Activewear Recalls Various Baby Onesies with Metal Snaps. This recall involves various onesies with metal snaps supplied by Alstyle Apparel & Activewear and distributed in Canada by Gildan Activewear Inc. The metal snaps on the recalled Alstyle baby onesies may detach resulting in a choking hazard for children.
Hunter Douglas Canada Limited Partnership recalls Hunter Douglas Luminette Privacy Sheers with Combo wand /cord in the White Diamond colour. The cord restraints used on the Luminette combination wand/cord may be more brittle than intended. If these cord restraints were to crack or break through, the operating cord could be released from the restraint and be pulled farther out, with the possibility that a child could get his/her head between the cord and the wand creating a strangulation hazard.
Deere & Company recalls John Deere Residential ZTrak™ Zero-Turn Radius Riding Lawnmower. The seat switch for the operator presence control may fail. If this occurs, the mower's blades can continue to rotate under power when the operator leaves the seat, posing a laceration hazard to the user or bystander.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Limited recalls Kobalt and Greenworks Cordless Electric Chainsaws. In the event of chainsaw kickback, an affected chain brake guard could fail to activate the micro switch intended to stop the motor, which could allow the chain to continue moving. This can pose a risk of a laceration to the user or a bystander.
