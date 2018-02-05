RECALLS: Natrel milk, infant onesies, John Deere riding mowers, more

Sheep's Milk Cheese

Campitello brand Sheep's Milk Cheese (Semi-Soft Ripened) recalled due to E. coli.

Farmers, Natrel and Northumberland brand milk and cream products

Farmers, Natrel and Northumberland brand milk and cream products recalled due to presence of sanitizer.

Bhugga

Rajdhani Sweets & Restaurant is recalling Bhugga due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.

Shredded Coconut

Thai Indochine Trading Inc. is recalling Coconut Tree brand Shredded Young Coconut from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.

HEALTH PRODUCTS

Dried marijuana

A licensed producer of cannabis for medical purposes located in Ontario, began a voluntary Type III recall of two lots of dried marijuana that were produced between January 19 and January 22, 2018.

MISCELLANEOUS

Fiber Optic Christmas Trees

Melville Direct LLC recalls Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic Christmas Trees. The AC Power adapter of the Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic Christmas trees can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Onesies

Alstyle Apparel & Activewear Recalls Various Baby Onesies with Metal Snaps. This recall involves various onesies with metal snaps supplied by Alstyle Apparel & Activewear and distributed in Canada by Gildan Activewear Inc. The metal snaps on the recalled Alstyle baby onesies may detach resulting in a choking hazard for children.

Privacy Sheers

Hunter Douglas Canada Limited Partnership recalls Hunter Douglas Luminette Privacy Sheers with Combo wand /cord in the White Diamond colour. The cord restraints used on the Luminette combination wand/cord may be more brittle than intended. If these cord restraints were to crack or break through, the operating cord could be released from the restraint and be pulled farther out, with the possibility that a child could get his/her head between the cord and the wand creating a strangulation hazard.

Deere & Company recalls John Deere Riding Lawnmower

Deere & Company recalls John Deere Residential ZTrak™ Zero-Turn Radius Riding Lawnmower. The seat switch for the operator presence control may fail. If this occurs, the mower's blades can continue to rotate under power when the operator leaves the seat, posing a laceration hazard to the user or bystander.

Cordless Electric Chainsaws

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Limited recalls Kobalt and Greenworks Cordless Electric Chainsaws. In the event of chainsaw kickback, an affected chain brake guard could fail to activate the micro switch intended to stop the motor, which could allow the chain to continue moving. This can pose a risk of a laceration to the user or a bystander.





