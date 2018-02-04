It's a snowy, icy Super Bowl Sunday

It’s a snow shovelling, Super Bowl watching kind of day.

Toronto is under a special weather statement this weekend with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected across the city by Sunday night (Feb. 4), Environment Canada said.

The forecaster issued a statement Sunday morning calling for additional snowfall of up to five centimetres before it tapers off Sunday evening.

Further, winter conditions will be intensified by a sharp drop in temperature Sunday evening, from about 2 C, which is expected to be the daily high, to -13 C, which will be swept into the region by an Arctic cold front.

“A sudden drop in temperature from near the freezing mark may make wet or snow-covered roads rather icy Sunday evening,” the weather agency said.

The forecaster advises motorists to take extra time to reach their destinations on Sunday night and to be aware of slippery road conditions.

Also, Toronto police will be manning RIDE programs across Toronto on Super Bowl Sunday to deter drivers from driving impaired.

Next week will be cold, with a high of -7 C expected Monday, -5 C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and -4 C for Friday.

Periods of snow are expected throughout the week, and temperatures may fall to a low of -12 C at night, particularly on Wednesday.



