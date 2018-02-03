February freeze, snow expected for Super Bowl weekend

Brace for a cold, snowy weekend.

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of flurries Saturday night (Feb. 3) with periods of snow accumulating to two to four centimetres after midnight.

Temperatures of -17 C with the wind chill on Saturday are forecast to rise to 0 C by Sunday morning (Feb. 4).

On Sunday, periods of wet snow accumulating to two to four centimetres are expected with winds gusting between 30 and 50 km/h in the late afternoon. The high is expected to reach 2 C.