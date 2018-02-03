February freeze, snow expected for Super Bowl weekend

Brace for a cold, snowy weekend.
Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of flurries Saturday night (Feb. 3) with periods of snow accumulating to two to four centimetres after midnight.
Temperatures of -17 C with the wind chill on Saturday are forecast to rise to 0 C by Sunday morning (Feb. 4).
On Sunday, periods of wet snow accumulating to two to four centimetres are expected with winds gusting between 30 and 50 km/h in the late afternoon. The high is expected to reach 2 C.
Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of flurries Sunday night with a low of -13 C.
Toronto’s deep freeze returned Thursday night.
The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert with temperatures expected to fall to -15 C with wind gusts as high as 50 km/h.
Toronto issues the alert when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, or -20 C or colder with the wind chill.
