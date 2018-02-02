ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Sheldon the turtle and Chip the dog need homes

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Sheldon a four-year-old male turtle and Chip, a five-year-old male hound mix.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
Sheldon has travelled far and wide to get to where he is today. Known to many as “the little traveller”, he’s pondered over the great Pyramids of Egypt, traversed China’s Great Wall, roamed the Rockies, and has seen every pond there is to see. If only he could use a keyboard, we’d have a best-selling “turtlogue” on our hands. After such travels, he is more than ready to settle down with a loving family for good.
Turtles like Sheldon live for a long time (up to 50 plus years). A travelled guy like him requires daily care and attention, and will need a family who’s committed to keeping him happy and healthy.
Adult turtles need around 80-120 gallon aquariums per animal, depending on the sex. This can be achieved with a large aquarium or a preformed pond, depending on the location in the home.
A large external filter which should ideally turn the volume of the water over twice per hour is one of the essentials to have. UV light is extremely important for them as it mimics the sun, which has an immediate effect on their natural behaviour, skin and shell health and helps them absorb calcium into their bodies, which we as caregivers add to their diets.
Water temperature should be 72 to 76 degrees with a dry area and basking spot in the high 80s.
Make sure you spend some time researching before deciding if a turtle is the right fit for your home and lifestyle. For more information on Sheldon, or on turtles and turtle care, please reach out to us at specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com
Chip is a kind-hearted cuddle bug who yearns for the quiet life of the country. True to his breed, he's an incredibly smart boy with a curiosity about everything around him. Though he is more quiet and subdued than other dogs, he loves playing with his human and dog friends.
Chip is a calm and quiet boy. Trouble is, the world around him doesn't seem to be as calm and quiet as he is. In fact, he'd say it's downright crazy out there. He's easily startled by all the commotion on the busy streets of the city. He can get so scared that it might take a treat or two to get him out for a walk.
As if things outside weren't scary enough, he also gets scared inside. When left alone, all the creepy shadows and spooky noises come out from hiding. If you ask him, the best way to keep those ghosts away is to make a lot of noise. He can get vocal when alone, and can also cause a bit of destruction. Not only that, he has, in the past, had issues with house soiling when there's no one around to keep him company.
This separation anxiety is something Chip is working on, and he really hopes he'll find a home where his training can continue. While training will certainly help him cope with his feelings, he’ll always be a nervous Nellie. That's just who he is. He hopes his new family will understand this while providing him calm and gentle guidance to boost his confidence.
Chip is looking for a quiet home outside the big city. He hopes his family will have experience owning dogs, especially anxious ones. He loves children, but is only looking for a home where everyone is 10 or older. He's lived with cats before. He'd also do well with other dogs in the home once he’s gotten to know them. All that being said, if you have younger family members or any other pets, Chip would really appreciate you bringing them here for a meet and greet first.
If you’re interested in giving Chip a home, please reach out to us at adoptionk9@torontohumanesociety.com
Seven the cat found his forever home. Buttons the rabbit is still looking for his.
Make sure your pet is micro-chipped and wears an ID tag so they can be returned home safely if they ever get lost.
