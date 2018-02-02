ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Sheldon the turtle and Chip the dog need homes

Make sure you spend some time researching before deciding if a turtle is the right fit for your home and lifestyle. For more information on Sheldon, or on turtles and turtle care, please reach out to us at specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com

CHIP (5 YEAR OLD MALE HOUND MIX)

Chip is a kind-hearted cuddle bug who yearns for the quiet life of the country. True to his breed, he's an incredibly smart boy with a curiosity about everything around him. Though he is more quiet and subdued than other dogs, he loves playing with his human and dog friends.

Chip is a calm and quiet boy. Trouble is, the world around him doesn't seem to be as calm and quiet as he is. In fact, he'd say it's downright crazy out there. He's easily startled by all the commotion on the busy streets of the city. He can get so scared that it might take a treat or two to get him out for a walk.

As if things outside weren't scary enough, he also gets scared inside. When left alone, all the creepy shadows and spooky noises come out from hiding. If you ask him, the best way to keep those ghosts away is to make a lot of noise. He can get vocal when alone, and can also cause a bit of destruction. Not only that, he has, in the past, had issues with house soiling when there's no one around to keep him company.

This separation anxiety is something Chip is working on, and he really hopes he'll find a home where his training can continue. While training will certainly help him cope with his feelings, he’ll always be a nervous Nellie. That's just who he is. He hopes his new family will understand this while providing him calm and gentle guidance to boost his confidence.

Chip is looking for a quiet home outside the big city. He hopes his family will have experience owning dogs, especially anxious ones. He loves children, but is only looking for a home where everyone is 10 or older. He's lived with cats before. He'd also do well with other dogs in the home once he’s gotten to know them. All that being said, if you have younger family members or any other pets, Chip would really appreciate you bringing them here for a meet and greet first.

If you’re interested in giving Chip a home, please reach out to us at adoptionk9@torontohumanesociety.com

Adoption update

Seven the cat found his forever home. Buttons the rabbit is still looking for his.

Pet tip

Make sure your pet is micro-chipped and wears an ID tag so they can be returned home safely if they ever get lost.