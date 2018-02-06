Vaughan Road Academy community hub to be discussed at visioning event

As part of its mandate to ‘help residents live a better life,’ the Oakwood-Vaughan Neighbourhood Action Partnership is in the midst of planning a visioning event to discuss the creation of a hub at Vaughan Road Academy.

“We want the community to know that we’re interested and committed to seeing Vaughan Road Academy as a hub,” Lyba Spring, the group’s co-chair, said. “We want the community onside so they understand the process and they can participate in the vision and implementation.”

The event, scheduled for May 10, will include a community meal. The event will also officially launch the newly incorporated Oakwood Vaughan Community Organization and invite residents to join. They’ll also get the chance to get involved project like a community garden at the school and a potential farmers’ market.

Oakwood-Vaughan Neighbourhood Action Partnership (OV NAP) was awarded a $10,000 City of Toronto grant to support hiring of an event planner. The deadline for applications is Feb. 7. A similar event last year featured a meal prepared by Cornerstone Shelter during which the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) updated residents on the current and future use of the 90-year old school building.

“People were relaxed; they spoke to each other, to their neighbours. It was very congenial,” Spring recalled.

Convincing the TDSB to keep the school is OV NAP’s biggest victory to date. The group organized a public campaign and meeting that attracted as many as 100 people. OV NAP’s efforts not only resulted in the TDSB agreeing to keep the building for its own purposes, residents expressed their desire to create a community hub.

In September, about 750 students from Davisville Junior. Public School and Spectrum Alternative School will occupy the building while a replacement school in Davisville Village is built. In the meantime, OV NAP alongside the Learning Enrichment Foundation, which operates a child-care centre at the former Vaughan Road Academy, drafted a policy framework for the TDSB to refer to as it implements a motion the board passed to create a guideline for community hubs in schools.

To find out more, check out OV NAP’s new website at https://sites.google.com/view/ovnap.



