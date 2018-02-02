First Capital Realty to host Mr. Christie’s Idea Fair on Feb. 6

Want to have a say in the redevelopment of the former Mr. Christie’s site in south Etobicoke? Now’s your chance.

First Capital Realty will host a Mr. Christie’s Idea Fair next week, inviting residents drop by and meet the First Capital team and learn more about their applications for the site.

Residents are also urged to join the conversation about the fate of the former factory lands by coming to the event armed with their ideas about what they’d like to see developed on the site.

The drop-in Idea Fair will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Polish Hall, 2282 Lake Shore Blvd. W., and will feature light refreshments and fun, family friendly activities.