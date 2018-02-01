uReport: Etobicoke Humane Society encourages pet adoption for Heart Month

It’s always a good time to adopt a shelter pet, but the Etobicoke Humane Society is giving people one more reason to bring home a dog or cat this month — it may improve your heart health.

“Studies have shown that people who own pets are at lower-risk for heart disease, including heart attacks,” Etobicoke Humane Society (EHS) president Cristina Scassa said in a statement.

“As February is Heart Month, we’re encouraging people to think about providing a forever home to a cat or dog in need. It will benefit the pet and the entire family’s heart health.”

Pets are associated with benefiting heart health for a variety of reasons. For one, dogs need regular walks, which forces dog owners to be physically active, and both cats and dogs provide social support, which is an important factor in helping individuals adopt healthy behaviours and stick to healthy habits.