Mon Sheong starts $150 million drive to build three nursing homes

Imagine 17 persons waiting for the same nursing home bed, and you’ll understand the challenge for the Mon Sheong Foundation.

The charity housing Chinese seniors announced Jan. 30 it plans to build three new long-term care facilities with a total of 600 beds in the GTA over the next 10 years.

That will cost $150 million, but the number of Chinese seniors in the GTA is rising fast, and by Mon Sheong’s count there’s only 3,500 nursing home beds offering culturally appropriate care.

“We are facing a critical shortage of beds,” Frank Chau, a special adviser to the charity’s board, said at a news conference at Mon Sheong’s Scarborough nursing home.