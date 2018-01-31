East Toronto church hosts vigil for victims of alleged serial killer

A church in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood has organized a candlelight prayer vigil for the victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The gathering will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) of Toronto at 115 Simpson Ave., which is north of Gerrard Street East and west of Logan Avenue.

According to a Jan. 31 release, the vigil aims to be a “time for contemplation, community prayer and support.”

Anyone impacted by this ongoing tragedy is welcome to attend.

Related Content More murder charges laid in Gay Village serial killer case

“This has affected just about everyone in Toronto. Maybe you went to the same gym as one of the victims. Maybe you have a Santa photo with your children and the accused murderer. In whatever way this has affected you, you are not alone,” said Rev. Jeff Rock, MCC Toronto’s senior pastor, in the release.

Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto is known as one of Canada’s most progressive Christian churches and is known internationally for promoting human rights. In 2001, the local church, which also houses and financially supports Canada’s only alternative high school for LGBTQ youth, performed Canada’s first legal same-sex marriages.

For more details, call the church at 416-406-6228.