Bell Let's Talk Day returns to break down mental health barriers

Bell Let’s Talk Day is back to break down mental health barriers.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, you can join the conversation and help raise money for Canadian mental health programs.

Bell will donate five cents to mental health programs for each #BellLetsTalk tweet; each view of the Bell Let’s Talk video on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat; and each use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook photo frame and Snapchat filter. Five cents will also be donated to the campaign for every mobile and long distance call, and text message, from Bell phones.

Last year’s Bell Let's Talk Day raised a record $6,585,250.50 and made #BellLetsTalk Canada’s most-used hashtag ever.